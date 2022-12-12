Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches 2024 Gubernatorial campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lieutenant governor Suzanne Crouch launched a campaign website Monday, signally her intent to run for Indiana Governor in 2024.

Crouch has served as lieutenant governor for both of current Governor Eric Holcomb's terms in office.

“I have a clear vision for Indiana’s future – lower taxes, keep our citizens safe, protect the sanctity of life, and defend Hoosier values,” Crouch said in a statement on her website. “I’ve spent my life advocating for initiatives that have had a positive impact on our state’s economy, and as Governor I will challenge and innovate our state government to be more efficient and transparent.”

Holcomb’s term as governor ends in January 2025. The election for governor is November 5, 2024.

Crouch is expected to have competition to represent the Republican party in the gubernatorial election. Current U.S. Sen. Mike Braun filed paperwork last week to run for the state's highest seat.

