Sen. Mike Braun to run for Indiana governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senator Mike Braun is planning to run for governor in 2024.
Braun filed the paperwork Wednesday morning with the Indiana Secretary of State's Office, establishing a campaign committee and signaling his intent to run for governor.
Indiana's current Governor, Eric Holcomb, will not be able to run for re-election in 2024, due to term limits.
Braun is the second person to file for the 2024 governor's race in Indiana. Eric Doden - a republican businessman - filed to run for governor of Indiana in 2021.
TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |