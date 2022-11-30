Sen. Mike Braun to run for Indiana governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senator Mike Braun is planning to run for governor in 2024.

Braun filed the paperwork Wednesday morning with the Indiana Secretary of State's Office, establishing a campaign committee and signaling his intent to run for governor.

Indiana's current Governor, Eric Holcomb, will not be able to run for re-election in 2024, due to term limits.

Braun is the second person to file for the 2024 governor's race in Indiana. Eric Doden - a republican businessman - filed to run for governor of Indiana in 2021.