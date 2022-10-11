Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears talks crime & punishment ahead of the 2022 election

The race for Marion County Prosecutor between Democrat Incumbent Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco is one of the most watched in the state.

And with the election coming up on November 8, the issue of crime and punishment will be top of mind in Marion County as voters go to the polls.

Mears is defending his record as he seeks to keep his seat for a second term in office.

