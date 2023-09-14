Senator Mike Braun endorses Jim Banks for Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun has given his endorsement out to who he thinks should take over his senate seat in 2024.

Braun took to social media on Wednesday to share his endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks for the seat.

Banks is the lead Republican candidate on the primary ballot to take Braun's seat in senate.

Braun has planned to leave the U.S. Senate is search for the Indiana Governor's seat.

In his endorsement of Banks, Braun said:

"I am confident Jim will continue to put America First and fight for conservative values in the US Senate. I give Jim Banks my full and complete endorsement for the United States Senate because he knows America is worth fighting for."