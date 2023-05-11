Senator Todd Young says he won't support Trump in 2024

Washington, D.C. — Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young told a group of reporters Thursday that he will not support former President Donald Trump's 2024 run for President.

When asked about his decision not to back the former President, Young responded, "Where do I begin?"

This came after Sen. Young's criticism of remarks made by Trump in a CNN Town Hall held on Wednesday evening in regards to the War in Ukraine. The senator from Indiana stated, “I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case. President Putin and his government have been engaged in war crimes. I don’t believe that’s disputed. He's an enemy of the United States.”

Young has not said who he intends to support for the Republican nomination.