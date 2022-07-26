Suspended southern Indiana judge resigns, won't seek again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications says a southern Indiana judge suspended after being arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched has agreed to resign and won’t seek future judicial office.

The commission said Monday that Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell also is voluntarily forfeiting her law license for 150 days.

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Bell in May when felony charges related to a domestic dispute were filed against her by a special prosecutor.

Indiana State Police arrested Bell in May on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stemmed from an April 12 incident.

Bell was one of three Crawford County judges involved in an altercation that led to a shooting outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle in May 2019.

The two other judges with Bell — Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs — were wounded and treated for their injuries at a hospital.

On October 11, 2019, the Indiana Commission of Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges against the three judges; Bell.

Jacobs and Bell were both reinstated to the bench in December of that year after serving 30-day suspensions. Adams was ordered to serve a 60-day suspension.