Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Indianapolis Monday

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 17:14:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Indianapolis on Monday.

The United States' first-ever female vice president is expected to visit the Indiana Statehouse on the day that state lawmakers reconvene to discuss abortion and inflation legislation.

Indiana is the first state in the country to hold a special legislative session following the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Harris plans to speak with state lawmakers and leaders about protecting reproductive rights.

A pro-abortion rights rally is expected to take place on the same day at the statehouse. The rally was organized by groups such as ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood.

It was not made clear if Harris plans to attend the rally.

This is a developing story.

