West Lafayette Mayor won't seek fifth term, citing Alzheimer's diagnosis

WEST LAFAYETTE — Mayor John Dennis announced Thursday that he isn't seeking a fifth term as mayor due to an early-onset Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis.

Dennis said he will finish his current term, which ends in December 2023, according to the announcement.

He was elected in 2007.

"My family time is becoming even more precious, and I want to put that at the forefront of my priorities," Dennis wrote in a statement.

Dennis wrote that he is "doing fine" and taking medication for his condition.

"I am making decisions as I have in the past and as I always have. Our city is fortunate to have excellent department heads who are the best in their fields. These men and women are excellent public servants and have always been empowered to make decisions and lead their departments.

"I will continue to lead this outstanding group as Mayor. I will continue to be active and fully involved in all city business. I love this city and it has been my greatest honor to serve the citizens of West Lafayette," his statement reads.

Dennis went to school in West Lafayette before graduating from Indiana University. He later moved to California, then to Ireland and finally to West Lafayette, according to Purdue University.

Once in West Lafayette, he served in the city's police department as a patrolman and later as Deputy Chief of Police. He worked for the department for 23 years.