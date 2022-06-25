Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County motorcycle crash

Fatal motorcycle crash in Carroll County.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 24, 2022
CARROLL COUNTY — A motorcycle crash in Carroll County Thursday night left a 51-year-old Delphi man dead and another person injured.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Carroll County emergency dispatch received a report of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218.

Upon arrival, first responders found Jerry Scott of Delphi suffering from life-threatening injuries in a ditch west of the road. They also found 34-year-old Ashley Smith of Delphi injured near Scott.

Despite efforts to revive him, Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area hospital with fractures and internal injuries. She was last known to be in serious condition.

According to deputies, neither Smith nor Scott were wearing helmets. The office believes high speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash.

