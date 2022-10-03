Watch Now
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash over weekend on Indianapolis' north side

Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 03, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died and four other people were injured after a crash involving three cars late Saturday on the city's north side, police say.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Michigan Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring roads.

One of the drivers, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the two other cars and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not disclosed the name of the deceased driver.

Police haven't released additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

