1 dead after wheel strikes car traveling on I-70 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after their car was hit by a wheel from a car traveling in the opposite direction on I-70 on the west side.

According to Indiana State Police, a person traveling on I-70 westbound near Holt Road died after their car struck a tire that flew over the median after coming off a car traveling on east bound I-70.

ISP says the eastbound vehicle left the roadway after the wheel struck the car and landed on its side near a house.

ISP crash reconstruction investigators are at the scene to determine what caused the incident.