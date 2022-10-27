Watch Now
1 dead in crash on Shadeland Avenue on Indianapolis' northeast side

Oct 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, police say.

It happened in or near the 6200 block of North Shadeland Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That's near where Shadeland Avenue intersects with Fall Creek Road east of U.S. 32.

Police have not provided additional information.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

