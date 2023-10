FRANKLIN — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Franklin.

According to the sheriff's office, one person died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Mauxferry Road, near U.S. 31.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene.

The crash caused Mauxferry Road to be closed for several hours during the morning commute.