1 hospitalized after driving into apartment building in Carmel

CARMEL — A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main apartment building. This is on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.

Police said it appeared the driver lost control as the car was heading east on Main Street.

Both the building and vehicle sustained “substantial damage", according to police. One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

This is a developing story.