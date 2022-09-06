14 hate groups were in Indiana in 2021, Southern Poverty Law Center says

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of hate groups in Indiana tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2021 decreased for the fourth year in a row.

The groups include those with white nationalist, antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ, Ku Klux Klan and general hate ideologies, according to the group's hate map, which shows the organizations they are tracking its locations. WRTV is not naming these hate groups in an effort to not draw more attention to them.

The map doesn't include how many hate groups they are tracking so far in 2022.

In 2016, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center hate map, there were 26 hate groups in Indiana. Since then, the number of hate groups has decreased every year and 14 were tracked in 2021.

In 2021, hate groups in the United States decreased for the third consecutive year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. There were 733 hate groups in 2021, down from 1,020 in 2018.

RELATED | The History of Hate in Indiana: How the Ku Klux Klan took over Indiana's halls of power | The Dragon & the Lady: The murder that brought down the Ku Klux Klan

According to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the number of anti-government groups was the lowest since 2008 when the groups started to rapidly increase. The increase peaked with 1,360 groups in 2012 and decreased to 288 groups in 2021.

The group seen marching over Labor Day weekend in downtown Indianapolis is considered a statewide organization with white nationalist ideologies, according to the SPLC.