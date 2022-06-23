Watch
16 apartments damaged by fire Wednesday evening on west side

Wayne Fire.PNG
WRTV / Wayne Township Fire Department
A fire on Wednesday. June 22 at Remington on Rockville Apartments.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis caused damage in the Remington on Rockville Apartment Complex.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters from their department and mutual aid responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Rockleigh Ave.

There they found an apartment building on fire.

No injuries were reported but 16 units were damaged, according to the department.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

The department said the Red Cross went to the location to assist residents.

