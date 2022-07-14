HENDRICKS COUNTY — Police have requested the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
David Burgess was last seen about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. It was around that time he left on a black mountain bike from his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South, to the west of Plainfield, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.
David is known to have ridden in the Danville and Pittsboro areas, the sheriff's office said. He may have a tent with him.
Police urged anyone with more information to contact the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317-839-8700.
