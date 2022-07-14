HENDRICKS COUNTY — Police have requested the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

David Burgess was last seen about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. It was around that time he left on a black mountain bike from his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South, to the west of Plainfield, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.

Provided/Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Shown here is the type of bike police say missing 16-year-old David Burgess may have left his home with.

David is known to have ridden in the Danville and Pittsboro areas, the sheriff's office said. He may have a tent with him.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317-839-8700.