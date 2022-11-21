2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi in northern Indiana

ANDERSON — Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Landon Eden, 16, and Brayden Noland, 15, died as a result of the crash early Saturday morning on SR 124 in Jefferson Township.

Their 19-year-old driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and another 17-year-old in the same vehicle were both airlifted to Fort Wayne Hospitals. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

The 58-year-old driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

South Madison Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Mark J. Hall confirms that Landon and Brayden were both students at Pendleton Heights High School. The other two involved in the crash were former students, according to Hall.

Hall also issued the following statement to WRTV on behalf of the schools:

"Everyone in the South Madison Schools community offers condolences to the families and friends impacted by the tragic passing of Landon Eden and Braydan Noland. At this time, we are focused on supporting our students and staff. Additional counselors from across the district were present at the high school today providing support as we all process what occurred. No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving. We ask that you keep everyone affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and that the privacy of our students, staff, and community be respected during this time."