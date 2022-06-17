2 dead after car goes into retention pond near Brownsburg warehouse

BROWNSBURG — Two people died after being pulled from pulled out of a car that went into a retention pond near a warehouse early Friday, an official said.

There were a total of four people in the car, said Brownsburg Fire Territory Public Information Officer Danny Brock.

The driver and front-seat passenger — both females — got stuck when it went into the water, and two who were in the back — a male and a female — managed to escape, Brownsburg Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Pyatt-Barrett said.

All four people are employees at Radial Corporation, which is right next to where the pond is, Pyatt-Barrett said.

Police said a language barrier initially made it unclear there were two people stuck in the front of the car.

Crews responded to the scene, 1111 E. 56th St., shortly after 6:07 a.m.

Officials were initially told the driver nearly hit a second car head-on, prompting them to make an evasive maneuver to avoid crashing. Brock said an investigation later found the two vehicles were following each other and one was going too fast, causing it to go into the water.

The male backseat passenger managed to escape and went into the building to get help. He was able to get help from another person, who managed to get the female backseat passenger out of the car. She was treated at the scene, Pyatt-Barrett said.

Meanwhile, it wasn't immediately clear that there were two others in the front of the car because of a "very intense language barrier," Pyatt-Barrett said.

By about 7:47 a.m., the driver and front passenger were pulled out of the vehicle.

Those persons' ages and identities were not immediately available.

Units from the Avon, Danville, Pittsboro and Plainfield fire departments were at the scene assisting.

This is a developing story.