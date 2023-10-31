Watch Now
2 dead after head-on crash in Boone County

Posted at 7:31 AM, Oct 31, 2023
BOONE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after two semis collided in a head-on collision on Monday night in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of County Road 700 W and State Road 32 for a semi explosion. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found drivers of two separate tractor-trailers dead from an apparent head-on collision.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate what led up to the collision. Neither identity has been released as of Tuesday morning.

