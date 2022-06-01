Watch
2 flown to hospital from scene of crash involving semi in Putnam County

WRTV
Posted at 9:28 PM, May 31, 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY — Two people were taken to a hospital via helicopter after a serious head-on collision involving a car and a semi-truck, Indiana State Police say.

The four-vehicle crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on U.S. 231 and closed the road in both directions between I-70 and East 350 South, according to police and the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just outside Cloverdale.

It started with the collision between a car and a semi-truck. That crash sent the car's driver to the hospital. Shortly afterward, two other cars crashed, prompting one of the passengers to also be transported via helicopter, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

"All other injuries are minor," Ames told WRTV.

Ames said first responders were still working the scene around 9:17 p.m. U.S. 231 was still closed at that time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

