INDIANAPOLIS — Two people — a person riding a scooter and a passenger in a vehicle — were killed in two separate crashes Sunday on the city's east and northwest sides.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded about 12:30 a.m. that day to the first crash, which happened at the intersection of North Grant Avenue and East 11th Street on the east side.

There, three vehicles were involved in a crash. Three passengers were ejected from one of the vehicles. Another vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision.

One of the three passengers, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Another ejected passenger became trapped under a vehicle and was later transported to a hospital in serious condition. The third passenger's condition was critical, Burris said.

A passenger and driver of another vehicle were also taken to a hospital for their injuries.

No arrest was made, Burris said.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to the second crash, which was called in as a hit-and-run in the 4800 block of West 56th Street on the northwest side.

There, a person believed to be an adult male was riding a scooter when he was struck by a driver, Burris said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found he was traveling west on the curb lane of 56th Street when he was struck. The driver then fled westbound.

The vehicle was recovered unoccupied shortly afterward, Burris said. No arrest has been made.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of either deceased person. Investigations into the crashes are ongoing.