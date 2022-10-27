2 students from Pennsylvania taken to hospital after crash involving school vehicles on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from out-of-state suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 465, police say.
The students, from Pennsylvania, were aboard vans en route to an event when the crash happened about 7:45 a.m. in the south/westbound lanes of I-465 near South Arlington Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.
This is in the area of Beech Grove.
The crash involved at least two other vehicles that were not affiliated with their school.
Later, a school bus arrived at the scene to transport the remaining students to their destination, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine. It was not involved in the crash.
The collision caused all lanes in the area to be closed for at least one hour while responders worked the scene. Traffic was temporarily at a standstill.
It is not clear what school the students are from and where they were headed.
No other injuries have been reported.