3-year-old girl dies after crash in Indianapolis injured several people

INDIANAPOLIS — A three-year-old girl died after a crash that injured eight people, including six children, on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the crash Sunday afternoon near East 38th Street and Layman Avenue.

Two drivers and six kids were taken to local hospitals, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. On Wednesday, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Aniyah Cheshier, 3, died.

One driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Young said. One child was in critical condition and the other five were in serious but stable condition when they were taken to hospitals.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

