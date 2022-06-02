Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

3-year-old girl dies after crash in Indianapolis injured several people

impd stock photo.JPG
Smith, Andrew
impd stock photo.JPG
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 11:06:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A three-year-old girl died after a crash that injured eight people, including six children, on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the crash Sunday afternoon near East 38th Street and Layman Avenue.

Two drivers and six kids were taken to local hospitals, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. On Wednesday, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Aniyah Cheshier, 3, died.

One driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Young said. One child was in critical condition and the other five were in serious but stable condition when they were taken to hospitals.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!