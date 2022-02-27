5 people injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Five people were injured Saturday night after a motorist crashed into a Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said there are no reports of fatalities in the incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of U.S. 31 off of Fry Road.
Burgess said it is not yet known what caused the driver to crash into the business.
This story will be updated.
