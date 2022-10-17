80-year-old woman dies after falling, hitting head at Purdue University football game

WEST LAFAYETTE — An 80-year-old woman died after she fell down the stairs Saturday at a Purdue University football game, an official says.

Donna Steenbager was at Ross-Ade Stadium attending the game when it happened, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Steenbager was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, where she died from her injuries shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Costello said a decision on whether an autopsy will be completed will be reached once Steenbager's medical records have been fully reviewed.

Toxicology results are being reviewed as well.