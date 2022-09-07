Watch Now
81-year-old woman dies after colliding with semi in Fulton County

Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 15:03:00-04

FULTON COUNTY — An 81-year-old Mooreland woman died after she collided with a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, police say.

She was identified as Madonna Mawk, according to Indiana State Police.

State troopers and Fulton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 8:37 a.m. to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100 West for the crash.

An investigation found Mawk was driving a Jeep east on State Road 14 when she tried to turn north onto County Road 1100 West and hit the semi's driver-side fuel tank.

Mawk was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to ISP.

The driver of the semi,44-year-old Timothy W. Phelps of North Vernon, was cited on federal motor carrier violations including having a false logbook and a radar detector.

Impairment from drugs and alcohol isn't believed to have factored into the crash, police said.

This story will be updated.

