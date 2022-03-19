'A lot of people are hurting right now': Family, neighbors remember boy fatally struck waiting at bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members and the community are honoring the life of an elementary school student who was hit and killed Friday morning while waiting at the bus stop at the front of the apartment complex he lived in.

That boy is Sevion Sanford. The Lakeside Elementary student was just two months shy of his seventh birthday.

“A lot of people are hurting right now, a lot of kids are hurting,” said Ceair Compton, who is turning to her faith after her little cousin was killed.

“Man, he was everything. He was respectful, well mannered. He would do everything for you,” Compton said.

Hours after tragedy struck, two neighbors originally came together to put together a memorial. One of those neighbors told WRTV she didn’t know the family but wanted to show her support.

The other neighbor said Sevion was a friend of his son’s. He said the two boys would hang out practically every day. Sevion was supposed to have a sleepover with the boy this weekend.

“Sevi” as the family called him, is pictured here with his mother. She gave birth to his baby brother on Monday.

“[He hasn’t] even met his brother,” Compton said.

Compton said Sevion's mother is, "just hanging on, praying, keeping faith.”

Officers arrived to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Yorkshire Court and East 21st Street. Police say at least two cars hit the child. The second driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation while the first drove away.

“Just turn yourself in. It could’ve been an accident. Let us hear you out. We just want justice for Sevion,” Compton said.

The Metropolitan School District of Warren Township released the following statement:

"This morning, Friday, Mar. 18, a Lakeside Elementary student was struck by a vehicle while waiting at the bus stop, resulting in his death. We are working closely with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as additional details develop.

"This is a great loss for our entire Warren Township School family, and our sincere condolences go out to the family of this child. The district is presently focused on providing additional support and resources needed by our students and staff. Additional guidance counselors will be at Lakeside Elementary to help students, staff, and families deal with this tragic loss."

The family is asking the community to keep them in prayer during this time.

“I’m going to miss him and we love him and we gon keep his name alive and we’re going to get justice,” Compton said.

Family of Sevion Sanford just shared this video with me of a balloon release tonight in the young boy’s honor.



Keep this family in your thoughts and prayers ❤️ @wrtv pic.twitter.com/6nVQmMQvVq — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) March 18, 2022

Neighbors concerned

Both Sevion's family and neighbors shared concern over what they both call extremely dangerous driving on East 21st Street.

"It's hit and run central over here. These drivers need to pay attention,” Robi McKay said. The father of five lives off of East 21st Street, not far from where Sevion was killed.

He came across the scene Friday morning while driving a family member to work.

McKay said they have been several other accidents on this stretch of the road while he has lived here. Hours after Sevion was killed, he took his concerns to the Mayor’s Action Center.

“It’s more than depressing. It’s more than sad. Something need to be done over here because these cars come up and down this street at ridiculous speeds for no reason. People don’t pay attention when they come up and down this street, for no reason. Something needs to be done,” McKay said.

He is asking the city to put up stoplights and speed limit signs in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indianapolis police at 317-327-6549 or 317-262-TIPS.