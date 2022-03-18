Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis

Watch
A child was struck by a driver on Friday, March 18, 2022, on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was struck and killed by a driver Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on East 21st Street just east of North Post Road.

An officer at the scene told WRTV the child attended elementary school.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to the officer.

A chaplin is helping several family members who are on the scene.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

