At least 1 killed in crash in northern Hamilton County, police say

HAMILTON COUNTY — At least one person has died in a crash Monday in northern Hamilton County, according to authorities.

It happened at the intersection of East 267th Street and Devaney Road, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. That is about 3.5 miles northwest of Arcadia.

The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the intersection was closed and later reopened.

The Sheriff's Office crash reconstruction team responded.

