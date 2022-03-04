Ball State student dies in crash Friday morning on university campus

MUNCIE — A Ball State University student died in a single-vehicle crash on campus early Friday.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Riverside Avenue, according to the university.
A university spokesperson said the crash investigation is being handled by the Muncie Police Department with assistance from Ball State Police.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
