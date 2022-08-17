Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say

indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Indiana DNR
indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 10:07:01-04

WHITING — A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A visitor reported the body to police after noticing it in Lake Michigan, about 200 yards from the shore of Whiting Lakefront Park, according to a release from DNR.

First responders later pulled the body from the water northeast of the park near a BP water purification plant.

DNR said the victim is a male but hasn't released any other identifying information. Authorities are withholding his name until his next of kin is notified.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Lake County Marine Unit, Whiting Police Department, East Chicago Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner's Office, DNR said.

Whiting Lakefront Park is home to Whihala Beach and is about 20 miles from Downtown Chicago.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!