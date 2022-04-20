Watch
Car matching description of one that missing woman and 5-month-old boy were seen in has been found

Photos Provided/Elkhart County Sheriff's Office
A Silver Alert has been declared for Messiah Morales (right), 5 months old, who was last seen with his mother (right), 27-year-old Alexis Morales, on Tuesday, April 11, 2022, in South Bend.
Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 19, 2022
SOUTH BEND — A vehicle that matches the model and plate number of one that belongs to Alexis Morales — a woman who is missing along with her 5-month-old son — was found late Tuesday, ABC affiliate WBND-LD reports.

The scene was discovered about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Kaley and West Huron streets, which is on the west side of South Bend, WBND reports.

Alexis Morales, 27, and her son Messiah Morales were last seen about 6 p.m. a week ago in South Bend. A statewide Silver Alert was declared in their disappearances on Monday.

The pair was last seen in a silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV, according to the alert.

Alexis Morales was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Messiah Morales was described as about 24 inches tall, 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Messiah is asked to call 911 or the Elkhart Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151.

