Carmel police looking for missing father, son last seen Friday

Last seen near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway
Photo Provided/Carmel Police Department
The Carmel Police Department is looking for Brian Bastien and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin, who were last seen on Friday, January 28, 2022, near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 09:11:54-05

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a missing father and his son last seen on Friday.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Carmel police said Brian Bastien and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin, were last seen near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 317-571-2580.

