Carmel police looking for missing father, son last seen Friday

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a missing father and his son last seen on Friday.
In a tweet on Saturday morning, Carmel police said Brian Bastien and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin, were last seen near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 317-571-2580.
The Carmel Police Department is looking for the adult male pictured below, Brian Bastien, and his 8 year old son Benjamin. The two were last seen near E. 116th St and Hazel Dell Pky on 1/28/2022. If you have any information, please call 317-571-2580. pic.twitter.com/0gNboLEmgI
