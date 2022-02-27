Carmel Police searching for missing woman

CARMEL — Carmel Police are asking for help finding a woman last seen Friday, Feb. 25.
Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, was wearing a black top and purple shorts. She was last seen between 10-11 p.m. in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.
If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.
