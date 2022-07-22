Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Carson Avenue bridge over Interstate-465 to close Sunday

Bridge will be closed for about 8 months: INDOT
Carson Ave Construction.png
WRTV / INDOT
Carson Ave Construction.png
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 18:08:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Sunday, the Carson Avenue bridge over Interstate-465 will close for approximately six months, according to INDOT.

The closure will force detours around Keystone Avenue and Thompson Road on the south side of the city.

Traffic on I-465 can expect nighttime lane closures and intermittent 20-minute traffic stoppages near Carson Avenue during the demolition of the bridge Sunday evening between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detours during demolition will be needed for those looking to travel from I-465 eastbound to I-65 southbound and those looking to travel from I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound.

The Carson Avenue project is the fifth and final bridge that the I-69 Finish Line project is replacing over I-465 to allow added lanes underneath.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE