Carson Avenue bridge over Interstate-465 to close Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Sunday, the Carson Avenue bridge over Interstate-465 will close for approximately six months, according to INDOT.

The closure will force detours around Keystone Avenue and Thompson Road on the south side of the city.

Traffic on I-465 can expect nighttime lane closures and intermittent 20-minute traffic stoppages near Carson Avenue during the demolition of the bridge Sunday evening between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detours during demolition will be needed for those looking to travel from I-465 eastbound to I-65 southbound and those looking to travel from I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound.

The Carson Avenue project is the fifth and final bridge that the I-69 Finish Line project is replacing over I-465 to allow added lanes underneath.