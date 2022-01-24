Cass County home explosion felt across 8-mile area Sunday morning

ROYAL CENTER — A man was hospitalized following a home explosion Sunday morning in Cass County, police said.

People from an 8-mile area called to report the blast that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Chicago Avenue in Royal Center, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said a 51-year-old man was sleeping when his house exploded.

A neighbor heard and felt the blast, and they kept the homeowner in his car until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital in Indianapolis. His condition was not immediately available.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Officials have not determined what led to the explosion.