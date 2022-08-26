CDC provides update to E. Coli outbreak in Indiana linked to Wendy's lettuce

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update to the multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections.

A total of 84 people have been infected with E. coli in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In Indiana, six people have been infected. A majority of the cases are in Michigan, where 53 people have become infected.

According to the CDC, 38 people have been hospitalized, including 8 people in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source, most sick people reported eating burgers and/or sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before becoming sick.

CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

If you have eaten romaine lettuce at Wendy’s and begin feeling sick with E. coli symptoms, such as consistent diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and high fever, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

According to the CDC, most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.