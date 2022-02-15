Child struck by hit-and-run driver at 34th Street and High School Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a child Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side, police said.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.
IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart said in an email that medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children in critical, but stable condition.
Stewart said the driver in the vehicle fled the scene. Police have not provided information about a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.
Police not provided any additional information. The crash remains under investigation.
TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana