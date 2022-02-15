Child struck by hit-and-run driver at 34th Street and High School Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a child Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.

IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart said in an email that medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children in critical, but stable condition.

Stewart said the driver in the vehicle fled the scene. Police have not provided information about a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police not provided any additional information. The crash remains under investigation.