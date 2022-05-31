Child transported to hospital after being struck on bike in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Noblesville near North Elementary School at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Noblesville Police Department, the child was riding their bicycle across 10th Street when they collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that was turning south onto 10th Street from Monument Street.

The child was treated at the scene for scratches to their wrist and knee and was transported to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for further evaluation, according to police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated.