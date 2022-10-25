Children, 8 and 12, airlifted from crash in Miami County; third also injured

MIAMI COUNTY — Three children were injured and two of them were airlifted following a crash early Tuesday in northern Indiana, police say.

The two who were airlifted are 8 and 12 years old and are students at Bethany Fellowship School in Howard County. The other who was hurt, a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Indiana State Police.

All three were passengers in the cars involved in the crash.

An official with Maconaquah Schools told WRTV that two people involved in the crash are students at the district, but they are not the ones who were airlifted.

State troopers and Miami County Sheriff's deputies responded about 7:50 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash, which happened at the intersection of Miami County roads 850 South and 300 East.

Once there, responders found the 12-year-old ejected from a Saturn Ion. The 8-year-old was a passenger in that same vehicle. The 14-year-old was riding in a Cadillac SRX, according to ISP.

An investigation found that the driver of the SRX was heading westbound on County Road 850 South and stopped before a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection, where they struck the southbound Saturn.

The impact sent the Saturn rolling, which is when its 12-year-old passenger was ejected.

The driver of the Saturn had the right of way and was not required to stop. However, no one in that vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators do not believe the consumption of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.