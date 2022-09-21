Clayton man dies after incident at Hendricks County worksite

COATESVILLE — This morning, around 9:45 a.m., a 61-year-old Clayton man died when he was struck by equipment at a worksite near Coatesville.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, David Appleby was part of a crew working near the intersection of Amo and Coatesville roads. A large piece of equipment used for excavating draining ditching along roadways was being used by the crew.

For an unknown reason, Appleby, who was working as a safety flagger, stepped behind the large piece of equipment as it backed up. He was struck and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no indication of alcohol or other intoxicants being involved in this incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Dave was a valued employee that had been with the Highway Department for more than 30 years,” Curt Higginbotham, Superintendent of the Hendricks County Highway Department said. “We are sad about the events that took place today.”