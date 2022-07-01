PUTNAM COUNTY — The Clinton Township Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department's operations are temporarily halted following the sudden resignation of the department's fire chief.

Jack Giles, who officials say had served since April 1, submitted his resignation Thursday. With no one immediately available to fill the role — and no assistant chief in place — that left no option but to effectively shut down the department until further notice, according to Walnut Creek Fire Protection District President Rusty Burch.

The fire district is responsible for collecting and allocating money for both the Clinton Township and Bainbridge fire departments. Meanwhile, the Clinton Township fire department operates by its own bylaws and standard operating procedures.

Burch said Giles elected to step down after an "unprofessional" encounter with a member of the fire department. Burch did not name that person.

"The fire department cannot operate without leadership," Burch said. “I live in this community. This is not an easy thing for me to do. But all in all, it is the best thing to do for our community.”

Meanwhile, Fire Capt. Lydia Chubb says she or her husband Douglas Chubb would be suitable candidates to lead the department. They also argue the fire district violated bylaws and that it's up to members to appoint its own leaders.

Lydia Chubb said she had not heard from Giles directly as to why he decided to step down.

"(Burch) claimed Jack said he stepped down because membership didn't have his back ... (Giles) talked to a couple members. He never said anything to them about membership not having his back," Chubb said.

Burch said there have already been a few applicants for fire chief — but in the meantime, Bainbridge crews will cover the majority of calls that Clinton Township would typically respond to. Any calls they cannot handle will be given to a neighboring fire district.

Douglas Chubb said he's concerned this will increase the local response time.

"They don't have a game plan," he said. "They're refusing to let firefighters do their jobs."

Burch said he is hopeful the fire department will be back in operation soon.

Giles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.