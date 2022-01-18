Connersville police investigating after 3 men found dead inside home

CONNERSVILLE — Three Connersville men were found dead inside a home Saturday night, police said.
Joseph L. Counceller, 51, Brian K. Collins, 46, and Patrick K. White, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived at the home around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Whitewater Boulevard.
Police said drug use is suspected, but the Fayette County Coroner's Office will conduct autopsies to determine their official causes of death.
The Connersville Police Department, Connersville Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Fayette County EMS and Fayette County Coroner's Office were called to the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Marc Koons at 765-825-2111.
