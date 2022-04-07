Correctional officer fired after incident at Delaware County Jail

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Delaware County Correctional Officer was fired after they injured an inmate when they fired a PepperBall launcher into a cell block from the jail's control center.

Just before midnight on March 31, Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, said the officer discharged a PepperBall launcher with an "inert powder" from the jail's control room into a cell block.

An inmate was struck in the back by one of the projectiles and suffered minor bruising, Stanley said in an email. The inmate didn't require medical attention.

An internal review found the correctional officer violated several of the jail's policies, including its use of force policy, Stanley said.

The names of the officer and the inmate haven't been released.

Stanley said the incident was turned over to Indiana State Police for "an independent criminal investigation." WRTV reached out to Indiana State Police by email Thursday morning for an update on its investigation and is awaiting a response.

"The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in no way condones unlawful or punitive uses of force by deputies or correctional staff," Stanley said.