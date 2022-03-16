Crews battling massive fire at distribution center in Plainfield

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Crews are battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Tuesday afternoon in Hendricks County.

The Plainfield Fire Territory confirms the fire at the distribution center on AllPoints Parkway.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from downtown Indianapolis and all over the area.

The Town of Plainfield is asking people not call the dispatch center unless there is an emergency.

The Hendricks 911 Center is experiencing heavy volume telephone traffic regarding this fire. Fire personnel are onscene and working the incident. We would ask the public to refrain from calling center at this time unless you have an emergency. — Town of Plainfield (@TownPlainfield) March 16, 2022

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as WRTV confirms more details.

