Crews battling massive fire at distribution center in Plainfield

Fire fighters in Hendricks County are battling a massive fire on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 16, 2022
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Crews are battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Tuesday afternoon in Hendricks County.

The Plainfield Fire Territory confirms the fire at the distribution center on AllPoints Parkway.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from downtown Indianapolis and all over the area.

The Town of Plainfield is asking people not call the dispatch center unless there is an emergency.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as WRTV confirms more details.

