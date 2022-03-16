Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Plainfield fire's impact on air quality not yet determined, but officials urge caution

AVON TOWER CAM.PNG
Provided Photo/Town of Avon
The Town of Avon shared this photo of the fire at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield on March 16, 2022.<br/>
AVON TOWER CAM.PNG
plainfield fire camby.jpg
Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 19:42:07-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — It could be a while yet until it's known to what extent a massive fire in Plainfield impacted the air quality in the area.

Officials told WRTV late Wednesday that they're still trying to determine that as crews continue working to contain the flames.

As of about 6:30 p.m., air monitoring equipment was being brought to the scene, said Barry Sneed, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

While the exact degree of the damages is still undetermined, Sneed says it's important to keep in mind that smoke produced by any fire can be toxic, so people should be cautious.

That's especially true for those who are more at-risk than most.

"For instance, if I have a lung disease already, I'm going to be more sensitive to smoke than someone else, so I'm going to move to a further distance from the fire," Sneed said.

The biggest health threat smoke poses is from microscopic particles that can cause many issues, including burning eyes, a running nose, and aggravated heart and lung diseases, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The particles can go deep into a person's lungs and, in some cases, are linked to premature death.

Individuals who are at the highest risk include those with a heart or lung disease, older adults, people caring for children, people with diabetes, and pregnant women, according to the EPA.

Sneed says the best thing people can do right now is to follow the advice of experts and officials. That includes paying attention to local air quality reports, which are available online.

So far it's not clear how long it will take for an air quality update since it varies by situation, said Hendricks County Emergency Management Director Dawn Mason.

The process to do so involves officials from local fire departments, health departments, emergency management agencies and IDEM.

Mason reiterated Sneed's advice, urging people to stay away from the area and stay out of smoke.

More information on adverse health effects from health is available on the EPA's website.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW