Crews responding to large fire at Anderson scrap metal recycling center

Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 21, 2022
ANDERSON — Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a recycling center, an official said.

Crews were dispatched for the fire at about 3:30 p.m. to Newco Recycling at 1515 E. 22nd St., said Anderson Fire Chief Dave Craven.

By about 4:20 p.m., Craven estimated it could take another hour to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported, Craven said.

Images shared with WRTV showed thick, black smoke coming from the building and blowing several feet into the sky.

It's not clear what caused the blaze. Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

