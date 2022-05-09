Danville police seek help finding missing woman last seen more than a month ago

DANVILLE — Police are requesting the public's help with finding a woman last seen over a month ago.

Kayla Poore, 27, is believed to be with her boyfriend, according to Danville police.

Poore's family last had contact with her on April 1.

Police say Poore may be driving a silver or gray Honda Odyssey with an Indiana license plate of 458DPN.

Anyone with information on Poore's whereabouts was urged to contact Danville police at 317-745-3001. Alternatively, tips can be provided to the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.