Death investigation underway at Shelbyville casino parking garage

Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 15:26:02-05

SHELBYVILLE — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a person was found dead inside the parking garage of a Shelbyville casino.

Coroner Bradley Rund says his office's investigators responded to Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino around 2 p.m. Sunday.

No information about the gender or identity of the victim or the circumstances of their death has been released pending family notification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

